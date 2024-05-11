2 charged with trafficking meth after being pulled over with pounds of drugs in car
What started as a traffic stop ended with two people facing drug trafficking charges.
Earlier this month, White County deputies pulled over a car with two people inside, 41-year-old Matthew Young, of Lawrenceville, and 48-year-old Heather Rutledge, of Cumming.
A K9 informed deputies that there were drugs inside the car.
When investigators searched the car, they found more than two pounds of methamphetamine.
Both Young and Rutledge were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
Rutledge was also wanted for parole violation.
Both are still being held in the White County Jail.
