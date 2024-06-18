2 charged with trafficking marijuana after being pulled over in Morgan County

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Priceville Police Department said that two people were hit with trafficking charges after being pulled over on Monday.

According to the Priceville Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over for a minor traffic violation along I-65 southbound around 7 p.m.

Upon further investigation, 52-year-old Anthony Walter Owen, and 28-year-old Kyleigh Celeste Owen, both of Minneola, Florida, were arrested and charged with trafficking in cannabis.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail and given a bond of $10,000 apiece.

