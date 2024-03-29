2 charged in Richland County shooting that injured child

Two teenagers are facing charges in Richland County are facing charges after a shooting earlier this month left a child injured.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that Jamal Eichelberger, 17, and Jaylen Perry, 19, have been charged with three counts each of attempted murder, along with various weapons-related charges in relation to a shooting March 10 on the 500 block of Summit Terrace Court.

That shooting injured an 11-year-old boy, WLTX reported.

The boy and his 12-year-old sister were home alone when a bullet passed through their door and struck the boy, who survived the shooting, WACH FOX reported.