2 charged in Midtown Anchorage shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Jun. 24—Update, 12:40 p.m. Monday: Police on Monday identified 30-year-old Farrel Siulua as the person killed in a shooting early Saturday in Midtown Anchorage. The name of another person who was injured has not been released.

Update, 6:30 p.m. Sunday: Anchorage police said Sunday that two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting early Saturday in Midtown Anchorage that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Police said Dominick L. Santana, 21, and Keilen J. Reynolds, 20, were arrested in connection with the shootings, in the area of West 40th Avenue and Fairbanks Street. State court records showed the two were both charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, felony assault and misconduct with a weapon.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police said Santana and Reynolds were located and arrested, but provided no details. Charging documents weren't immediately available on Sunday.

"Initial indications are the two suspects were in an altercation with others in the area of E 40th and Fairbanks Street, which culminated into the suspects discharging their weapons resulting in two adult males being struck, one fatally," the police statement said. "The nature of the altercation, who was all involved, and whether they were known to one another are all still under investigation."

Original story:

One person died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday in Midtown Anchorage, police said.

Officers told police dispatch shortly after 1 a.m. that they heard gunshots near East 40th Avenue and Fairbanks Street, the Anchorage Police Department said in a statement.

Two adult victims were found when units responded, according to police. One was taken to a hospital with a lower-body gunshot wound described as not life-threatening, and the other — who had a gunshot wound to their upper body — was declared dead at the scene after Anchorage Fire Department medics administered life-saving measures, police said.

"No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available for release," police said in the statement.

Investigators will process the site, police said, and no significant road closures were in effect. The shooting occurred in an area about a block west of the Old Seward Highway north of Tudor Road. A number of homeless camps are concentrated along that stretch of Fairbanks Street.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance footage from the area, to call dispatch at 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at anchoragecrimestoppers.com.