2 charged with kidnapping, robbing elderly male in Niagara County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been charged with kidnapping and robbing an elderly man in Niagara County, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory Perry, 31, and Ashley McMillen, 35, both of Niagara Falls, have been charged in connection. The arrests came following an investigation of a missing person in the town of Niagara.
Both were charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and second-degree robbery, while Perry was additionally charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
Both were remanded to the Niagara County Jail.
Latest Local News
Aidan Joly
