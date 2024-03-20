2 charged with having guns at UNC Charlotte

Two people face charges after being caught with guns at UNC Charlotte.

Ryan Briones was allegedly trespassing on campus Tuesday when he ran into the woods before police arrested him and found a gun on him.

He’s charged with having a gun on an education property, trespassing, and resisting a public officer.

Destiny Carr is accused of carrying a gun while she chased after someone driving away from her in a campus parking deck on March 15.

She’s charged with going armed to the terror of people, having a gun on an education property, and carrying a concealed weapon.

She was later arrested.

