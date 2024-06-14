2 charged with first-degree intentional homicide in June 3 stabbing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY - Two men have been charged in the June 3 stabbing death of a Green Bay man, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Joseph Poore, 39, of Marinette and Aaron Walton, 32, of Menominee, Michigan, are both charged with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, and armed robbery, party to the crime.

A third suspect was taken into custody and questioned but has not been charged.

Police were called to the 700 block of South Roosevelt Street shortly after 5 p.m. June 3. They found the victim, Robert Marshall, 33, of Green Bay, lying on the ground. Police said the victim and suspects knew each other and that Marshall was killed during an armed robbery.

Information about this case can be provided to Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200, referencing case No. 24-228091. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). Tips also can be submitted online at www.432stop.com or by utilizing the "P3 Tips" app.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: 2 charged in June 3 fatal stabbing in Green Bay