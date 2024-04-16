2 charged in fatal shooting at Orange County gas station

Two men have been arrested for the shooting death of another man in Orange County more than a week ago.

26-year-old Isaiah Holligan, of Altamonte Springs, faces a charge of first-degree felony murder with a firearm, while 24-year-old Jonatan Strickland, of DeLand, is charged with first-degree felony murder.

The shooting happened on Friday, April 5, at the Speedway gas station at 9520 South Orange Blossom Trail.

Responding deputies arrived just before 9:30 p.m. to find a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Carlos Henry Bethel, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

Deputies have not shared the investigative details outlining exactly how they developed Holligan and Strickland as suspects in the shooting.

Both men were booked into the Orange County jail on murder charges Friday.

They remain there with no bond set.

