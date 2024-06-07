2 charged, 1 wanted in 2022 Lexington County homicide, deputies say

A man and woman have been arrested in a deadly 2022 shooting in Lexington County, and authorities are looking for a third suspect, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Chendric Jawan Brown, 25, was charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy, and London Ja Kia Oliver, 26, was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of accessory before the fact, according to the news release, which cited arrest warrants.

Ziyon Ta’hib McKnight, 24, is wanted on one count of murder and one count of conspiracy, said the news release, which cited arrest warrants.

“In September 2022, investigators were notified by the South Congaree Police Department about a car on Edmund Highway with two passengers who appeared to have been shot,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

Harold Lord Peak, III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Another passenger was treated at a local hospital and released, Koon said.

Detectives determined that Oliver led Brown and McKnight to the victims and shot them while they were driving by, Koon said.

Brown and Oliver are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied bond.

Detectives are trying to locate McKnight. Anyone who knows his location is asked to call 911.