2 Central Florida counties under tornado watch until early afternoon

Lake and Volusia counties are under tornado watch until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch around 7:30 a.m.

The list of cities the watch includes are Allandale, Daytona Beach, Deltona, Emeralda, Eustis, Farmton, Lady Lake, Lake Ashby, Lake Dora, Leesburg, Mount Dora, Osteen, Port Orange and Tavares.

In addition to the tornadoes, hail and wind gusts up to 70mph are possible.

Nearly 8 million people live inside the watch area, which includes other Florida cities like Tampa, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Sarasota.

Furthermore, there are more than 1,600 schools and almost 120 hospitals in the watch area.