2 caught with over $120K worth of meth at Hall County home

After a year-long investigation drug agents found thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs at a Hall County home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Hall County deputies and Gainesville police conducted a search warrant at a home on Roy Parks Road.

Authorities said they found 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, 66 alprazolam tablets and marijuana hidden in various locations around the property.

During the search, officials also found two rifles, a shotgun, two handguns and a stolen skid steer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnny Ray Tanner, 56, of Gainesville, and Jessica Paige Dean, 32, of Oakwood were arrested.

Tanner was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving (stolen skid steer).

Dean was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin, possession of Schedule IV drug (alprazolam tablets), possession of Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The duo remain behind bars at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: