2 caught attempting to smuggle meth, weed inside GA prison

Two people are charged for attempting to bring contraband inside a Georgia prison.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Terrance Moore, 38, and Kimberly Taylor-Moore, 39, both of Covington were caught with illegal drugs Monday evening.

Authorities said a deputy in Davisboro spotted suspicious activity near the Washington State Prison. The sheriff’s office said thanks to the swift action and coordinated efforts, they arrested several people trying to smuggle contraband into the facility.

“Our team remains steadfast in their mission to protect and serve our community. The continuous efforts to thwart prison drops are a testament to the vigilance and professionalism of our deputies. We will continue to apply pressure on those who seek to undermine the safety of our facilities and the well-being of our residents, workers, and inmates,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Kimberly Taylor-Moore was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of possession of Scheduled II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Scheduled V controlled substance with intent to distribute, trading with inmates without consent of warden, trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, serious injury by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, aggressive driving, speeding, failure to obey stop sign, and too fast for conditions.

Terrance Moore was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of possession of Scheduled II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Scheduled V controlled substance with intent to distribute, trading with inmates without consent of warden, trafficking marijuana, and trafficking methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are forthcoming.

