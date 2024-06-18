2 cases closed in connection to Bradenton shooting that killed man, 23, in January 2023

A Bradenton man was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to a lesser charge in connection to a shooting in January 2023 that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Kobe Brooks, 20, was one of seven individuals arrested by police in connection to a robbery where the suspects fired their guns more than 60 times in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West, hitting three people on Jan. 23, 2023.

Kobe Brooks entered a plea bargain in late May, pleading no contest to a lesser offense of grand theft, a third-degree felony. He was initially charged with murder in the second degree with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. The prosecution entered a nolle prosequi and will not prosecute Kobe Brooks on the murder charge.

The judge withheld adjudication of guilt, according to court records, and Kobe Brooks received an 18-month sentence for probation with credit for time served in jail. As part of his probation, he must make a best effort to maintain employment, and if he is unemployed, must meet with a Department of Corrections employment specialist one time per week.

As part of the plea, Kobe Brooks will not testify for the State or any of his co-defendants, with whom he is prohibited from having contact. Kobe Brooks is also prohibited from contacting the victims, according to court records.

Bradenton Police Department officials allege that at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023, the suspects approached a home on 10th Avenue West and encountered the victims, according to previous Herald-Tribune reporting. Two individuals were injured and a third killed after an estimated more than 60 rounds were fired.

Following the shooting, a gray car left the area at a high speed and crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and First Street, according to previous reporting. The driver and passengers ran away from the crash site, and four people were detained from the crash.

Kobe Brooks is the second defendant whose case has been closed in connection to the shooting. Court records indicate a Manatee County Circuit Court judge ruled that Kevion Brooks, 24, was intellectually disabled and thus incompetent to proceed with the case six months after the shooting.

“The defendant is intellectually disabled or autistic and because of the defendant’s intellectual disability or autism, meets the criteria for involuntary secure placement in that there is a substantial likelihood that in the near future, the defendant will inflict serious bodily harm on himself or another person, as evidenced by recent behavior causing, attempting, or threatening harm,” the court record reads.

The ruling hints at a reference mentioned in the probable cause affidavit in which investigators stated a video captured Kevion Brooks approaching one of the victims while reaching into his waistband before raising his right arm towards the victim and allegedly firing two shots before the video ended.

The judge ruled that Kevion Brooks required secure placement due to his risk of escape from a facility. In July 2023, Kevion Brooks was committed to the care of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, and they were to place Kevion Brooks in a facility.

The five other defendants; Tyreak Allen, 21, Mekhai Booker, 19, Dorian Brooks, 26, Jerome Williams, 21, and Shamar Mobley, 21, are scheduled to appear in court for case management in August. All five are charged with murder in the second degree and robbery, according to court records.

Allen was apprehended following the car crash, with police alleging he was the driver and that he was found with a 9mm firearm, according to a probable cause affidavit. Williams and Mobley, who police also allege were in the car, were arrested by BPD officers with the assistance of Sarasota’s air unit, according to the affidavit.

One of the victims told police that he and multiple friends were outside his residence when 12-16 people arrived wearing masks and having guns, according to the affidavit.

“He stated that the suspects were targeting Victim #1 and demanding he give them (suspects) his gold chain,” the affidavit states. “Victim #3 then heard multiple shots and dove underneath a vehicle before being struck by a round.”

