2 car crash in Southern California ends with barrage of police gunfire

A crash in a Pomona intersection ended with a heavy barrage of police gunfire, wounding one person Sunday evening, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

The incident unfolded at around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West Holt Avenue, according to a news release from the Pomona Police Department.

It’s unclear if officers were in pursuit at the time of the crash, but cellphone video captured police firing at a person after they say the suspect pointed a firearm at them.

The wounded suspect could be seen raising a hand out of the car window before ultimately getting out of the vehicle and lying in the wreckage and shattered glass in the street as officers moved forward with guns drawn and took the person into custody.

Officers in Pomona fire their weapons after a two vehicle crash on June 9, 2024. (KNN)

A suspect seen raising their hand out the window after a crash ended in police gunfire in Pomona on June 9, 2024. (KNN)

A Pomona police officer with gun drawn after crash on June 9, 2024. (KNN)

Pomona police officers arrest a suspect after a crash that ended in gunfire on June 9, 2024. (KNN)

First responders on the scene of a crash that ended in police gunfire in Pomona on June 9, 2024. (KNN)

Damage seen to a vehicle after crash that ended in police gunfire in Pomona on June 9, 2024. (KNN)

Police said the person was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities encouraged residents to avoid the area while investigators canvased the scene for evidence.

No information about the age or gender of the suspect was provided.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will assume the investigation into the police shooting.

