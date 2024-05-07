2 Caltrans workers killed in Southern California after driver crashes into crew

The California Highway Patrol confirms two Caltrans workers are dead after a driver in a box truck struck the crew on the 71 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 8:37 a.m. Monday on the 71 Freeway in Chino in northbound lanes near South Euclid Avenue, just north of the Butterfield Ranch area.

CHP says two contracted Caltrans workers were in a van parked on the right shoulder, while seven more crew members were outside the vehicle, cleaning the embankment on the outside part of the guard rail.

A white box truck was traveling north on the freeway when it side-swiped the van the Caltrans workers were seated in.

Following the initial collision, the driver of the box truck lost control and the vehicle veered to the right, smashing through the protective guard rail and striking two Caltrans workers who were cleaning the embankment.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second crewmember who was hit while cleaning the embankment was taken to a local hospital with major injuries where he passed away.

No further details about the deceased have been provided.

Chino worker killed

CHP says the Caltrans worker in the driver seat of the van sustained minor injuries.

Authorities confirm the driver of the box truck passed a sobriety test, and drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the fatal crash.

The driver of the box truck is cooperating with the investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

