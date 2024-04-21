2 California robbery suspects arrested after crashing into LVMPD vehicle during police chase: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Californian robbery suspects are in custody are they crashed into an LVMPD vehicle after a police chase in the central Las Vegas valley, Metro police said.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., Metro officers responded to the area of Maryland Parkway and Rochelle Avenue after a vehicle that was involved in a robbery earlier in the day in California was spotted, police said.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle then fled, resulting in a police chase, according to LVMPD.

During the chase, the suspects ran a stop sign and crashed into a marked patrol vehicle that was entering the area to assist.

Both of the suspects fled from the vehicle and were later taken into custody. The men were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The officers involved were also taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.