2 buildings hit in reported Aurora shootout

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said two people were detained Monday afternoon after a reported shootout in Aurora.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. on a report of two groups exchanging gunfire near East Quincy Avenue and East Smoky Hill Road, a department spokesperson told FOX31.

Police said they were unaware of any injuries, but two buildings were hit. Evidence of rifle and handgun rounds were found at the scene, but no weapons.

Two people were detained, police said. Investigators were still looking to identify anyone involved.

