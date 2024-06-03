2 brothers accused of opening fire at DeKalb County strip club that left 8 injured

Two men are facing multiple charges after allegedly opening fire in a DeKalb County strip club over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police said two brothers, Trayvis Thurman, 23, and Trayquan Thurman, 21, got into an argument with security that led to the gunfire at Pin Ups Strip Club.

On Sunday, shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to 2788 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue regarding multiple people being shot.

When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. DKPD said five more victims showed up at different hospitals.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trayvis Thurman faces six counts of aggravated assault and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Trayquan Thurman remains in the hospital and has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: