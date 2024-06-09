2 boys dead: Juvenile deaths in Jacksonville pass last year's pace

Two juveniles were shot and killed early Sunday at the Island Pointe apartments off Broward Road on Jacksonville's Northside.

Each was shot multiple times in the parking lot at about 4:30 a.m., Sgt. M.W. Highfill said at the scene. They are not believed to have been residents there. He said investigators do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting this early in the investigation, but they consider it an isolated incident.

"It’s important in a case like this where there’s no witnesses and we’re still canvasing the area, that people in the community reach out to us to assist us with this incident,” Highfill said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) or text **8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards. Or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer remains parked at the gated entrance to the Island Pointe apartments where two juveniles were shot and killed early Sunday.

Their names and ages have not been released, but this marks at least the sixth homicide of a juvenile this year in Jacksonville, according to Times-Union records. The others were 12, 14, 16 and 17 years old. It does not include a 6-year-old child whose cause of death is still being determined. There were four juvenile homicides at this time last year, Times-Union records show. The year ended with 14 deaths at age 17 and younger.

In addition, another juvenile was shot this month but survived. A girl in her late teens was in a parked vehicle at a Salisbury Road hotel on June 3 with two others when someone showed up in another vehicle and got out firing nearly 20 rounds, striking the vehicle and the girl. She was the only one struck and suffered a wound to a shoulder, the Sheriff's Office said. Descriptions of the shooter and other vehicle were not released.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Shooting kills two juveniles in parking lot at Jacksonville apartments