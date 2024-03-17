2 bodies recovered from popular waterfall in Washington state after hikers went missing

The search for two missing hikers in Washington state turned into a recovery effort after the men fell into Eagle Falls on Saturday and did not resurface, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

"SAR and Divers are continuing their search this morning for the two missing subjects at Eagle Falls in Index. This has turned into a recovery effort," the Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday morning.

Just after 12 p.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office reported that two male bodies had been recovered. However, it has not been determined if these bodies belong to the two missing hikers as investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine their identities.

The Sheriff's Office posted on social media that they received a call around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday for reports of two men who fell into the falls and vanished.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were searching for two people who reportedly fell into the water near Eagle Falls and did not resurface on Saturday.

Rescue teams searched the area for several hours, but were unable to locate the men, officials reported.

The sheriff's office told Fox 13 that the two men were with two other people when they fell.

South Fork Skykomish River below Eagle Falls, Cascade Mountains, Washington.

Due to the swift currents in Snohomish County rivers and cold water temperatures, the Sheriff's Office is urging the public to stay out of the water and steer clear of the falls.

The identity of the missing hikers has not yet been released.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office for more information but has not yet heard back.





