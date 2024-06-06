2 bodies found in Sunland Park desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol found two bodies in the desert Wednesday evening, June 5 off Mile Marker 6 on McNutt Road, the Sunland Park Fire Department announced on its X account.

Sunland Park Fire says the Office of Medical Investigator and law enforcement are investigating the incident.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.

