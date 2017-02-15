2 Bodies Found During Search For Missing Indiana Teens

People in Delphi, Indiana, were concerned after the discovery of two unidentified bodies Tuesday, amid a search two young girls who went missing Monday.

Two unidentified bodies were found

along a northern Indiana creek Tuesday after two 13-year-old girls went missing Monday near the same place.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told a news conference Tuesday both the bodies were found along Deer Creek about one mile east of Delphi, Indiana.

"We are investigating this as a crime scene," Riley said. "We suspect foul play."

Riley said authorities hadn't yet identified the bodies. He did not comment on any injuries the deceased might have suffered or even the ages of the victims. He added the bodies were found Tuesday on the edge of the creek about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge. Liberty German and Abigail Williams, the two girls who went missing Monday, had gone hiking in that same place, and were declared missing hours after they failed to return to a predetermined meeting place.

Delphi Police Chief Steve Mullins said the discovery of the bodies alongside the search for the girls had shocked the people living around the place.

"I know it's had a terrible effect on our people and we are grieved this sort of thing would happen here in our community," Mullins said.

Following the incident, Delphi Community Schools sent a letter to the local community on Tuesday, saying they would offer bus rides to all students in the area, irrespective of where they live.

"We will be providing transportation to all students to and from school. We feel that in the best interest and safety of the students, a regular schedule is best," the letter said.

People living in Delphi were concerned when the two girls went missing because it is a small town in northwest Indiana and has a population of only around 3,000, with a close-knit community.

"I would always be concerned about that until they find whatever murderous beast did this. I would watch my kids very carefully," Kevin Kologinski, a Delphi resident, said at the press conference.

"Mine are all grown up, my grandchildren are too young to be off on their own, but for any other kids that are out I'd keep a very close eye," he added.

