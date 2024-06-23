2 Big Country supermarkets receive bomb threats

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two Brookshire’s supermarkets in the Big Country allegedly received bomb threats, along with other locations across the state.

According to Brownwood News, Assistant Manager Idalis Murguia was informed by the corporate office’s Asset Management that a bomb threat was received via email on Sunday morning. The Brownwood Police Department searched the building but did not find a bomb. The store reopened after the evacuation.

Murguia also informed Brownwood News that other stores in Albany, Bridgeport, four in Tyler, and several in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had also received threats.

BigCountryHomepage contacted Brookshire’s stores in Brownwood and Albany, Brownwood PD, and the Shackleford County Sheriff’s Office, but no comments are available at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.