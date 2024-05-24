Boy dead, another hurt after being hit by vehicle while biking home from local candy store

One child is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Butler County Friday evening.

Butler County 911 said crews were called to Cole Road in Buffalo Township at 6:50 p.m.

Buffalo Township Police Chief Tim Derringer told Channel 11 the boys, both 13, were riding home from a local candy store when they were hit by a pickup truck going the same direction.

One of the kids was in critical condition. He was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he later died.

The other boy had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by private means.

It is unclear at this time if speed played a factor in the crash, Derringer said. The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

