2 Best Marinades for Pork

frisco: Great speech, nice to see a President stand up for America. Reminded me of Regans. The media had this article wrote before it began, they just fill it in. When I see all the major outlets say it was so good and agree on something. I loved it when he stood up against Iran. Communist Iran whom Obama gave millions to and who in return gives to Russia. Let's not forget Obama's buddy communist Valerie Jarett. Thank you President Trump, awesome speech.! And I am not even a republican.