2 being sought in weekend homicide west of Joplin

Mar. 4—The Jasper County sheriff's office is looking for two men for questioning about a fatal stabbing Saturday at a residence west of Joplin.

Deputies were called at 5 p.m. Saturday to an address near Seventh Street and State Line Road regarding a reported assault.

Seth R. Langford, 36, of Carl Junction, was located at the scene with severe injuries from a stabbing and was taken to a local hospital. Langford was taken into surgery but later died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday.

Detectives were looking Monday for two persons of interest, Scott B. Burleson, 30, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, and Paul D. Phillips, 36, of Seneca, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the homicide should contract Lt. Ryan Mercer at 417-358-8177.

As of Monday, no charges had been filed.