These 2 Bardstown bars could lose liquor licenses after shootings, ABC violations

Two bars on Bardstown Road received notice that Metro Government is looking to revoke their liquor licenses.

The notices for Café 360 and Afrokanza Lounge appeared Tuesday from Metro's Code Enforcement department for a "Criminal Activity Nuisance Violation."

The city is now seeking to ban the bars' midnight to 2 a.m. liquor license.

Louisville bars can have an extended liquor license that also allows them to serve from 2 to 4 a.m.

The neighboring bars are located on Bardstown, just north of Bonnycastle Avenue.

The public nuisance notice alerts the landlords to the actions of the tenants of their buildings. It also notifies each business of their due process rights, including requesting a meeting with Metro Government to avoid a "citation or abatement order," which could include fines "no less than $500 and no more than $2,000," according to the violations.

If the owners or tenants fail to meet with Metro representatives, an order to "abate or close" could be issued.

“Following months-long investigations, Metro ABC has substantiated complaints of a disorderly premises and other violations made against Afrokanza and Cafe 360," ABC Director Brad Silveria said in an emailed statement. "We have referred these cases to Code Enforcement to ensure both establishments comply with local regulations. "

"The ability to serve alcohol in Louisville is a privilege reserved for those who are committed to maintaining a safe and orderly environment for the public by following the law and being a good neighbor to surrounding homes and businesses."

Cafe 360, Afrokanza see shootings

The city's Alcohol Beverage Control previously requested an emergency suspension of Café 360's license in the aftermath of a shooting March 3, when 21-year-old Theodore Brown was killed at 3:30 a.m.

Days later, the bar voluntarily suspended its 2-4 a.m. liquor service for the next six months.

However, the Café 360 violation cites an alcohol violation at around 2:20 a.m. on June 9, according to a photo of the violation posted on social media.

The March shooting at the bar, located at 1582 Bardstown Road, was one of five fatal shootings in the city over a 24-hour period. In a news release from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg at the time, Greenberg said Metro Council representatives and Highlands neighborhood's commerce guild both supported the ABC's emergency suspension of Café 360's license, the Courier Journal previously reported.

There was also a shooting outside Afrokanza Lounge, next door at 1578 Bardstown Road, in August 2023.

Metro Code Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for copies of the citations. However, the Courier Journal confirmed both businesses received them with the ABC.

What proposals have been made

Under current laws, emergency suspensions are issued by the Kentucky Department of Alcohol Beverage Control. Louisville's ABC sent an emergency suspension to the board for Café 360 on March 4, a day after the shooting.

In the aftermath of the March shooting, Greenberg backed a proposed ordinance from Metro Council members Rick Blackwell and Ben Reno-Weber ― who represent the district where the shooting took place. The proposed ordinance would allow Metro ABC to issue emergency license suspensions in cases where public safety is threatened. A licensee would be entitled to a suspension hearing within three days.

A former Metro Council member proposed ending the extended liquor license in Louisville. In 2021 Cassie Chambers Armstrong proposed moving up "last call" for alcohol sales from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Chambers Armstrong proposed the ordinance following three homicides along Bardstown Road. Armstrong, who now represents Louisville in the state legislature, amended her ordinance weeks later, backing away from the time change after several Louisville business owners criticized it. The new plan instead focused on funding for the ABC staff and safety training.

Instead, the city published a late-night safety plan for bars in Louisville in 2023 with voluntary recommendations.

Stephanie Kuzydym is an enterprise and investigative reporter. She can be reached at skuzydym@courier-journal.com. Follow her for updates at @stephkuzy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Café 360, Afrokanza could lose their liquor licenses