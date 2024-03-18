2 baby buffalo born at Allegheny County South Park

Two baby buffalo were born into the herd at Allegheny County South Park over the past few days.

Riis was born on Friday, March 15 and Roddey was born on Sunday, March 17. Riis was named after the founder of the Allegheny County Parks system and Roddey was named after Jim Roddey, the first Allegheny County Executive who recently passed away.

Allegheny County Parks said the herd of buffalo has lived in South Park for nearly 100 years.

