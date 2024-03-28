2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Mar. 28—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police arrested Jon David Stout, 36, on a local warrant and cited him for obstructing with force at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday near East Third Street and South Broadway.

Police arrested Brady John Larson, 39, on a Mower County warrant at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday at 718 St. Peter Ave.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Deputies arrested He Per on an arrest and detain hold at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday at 362 S. Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

Money reported stolen from account

Police received a report at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday of money that was taken off of a debit card without permission at 718 S. First Ave.

Locks reported damaged

Locks were reported damaged at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday at 84024 220th St. in Hayward.

Tires illegally dumped

Tires were reported illegally dumped in a parking lot at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at 18405 U.S. Highway 69.

1 held on DWI, test refusal charges

Deputies held Jacob Ryan Johnson, 33, on charges of second-degree driving while intoxicated and test refusal after a traffic stop at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday near West Ninth Street and U.S. Highway 69.

Items reported stolen

Items were reported stolen at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday at 225 E. Third St.

Dog bite reported

A dog reportedly bit an infant at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday at 2102 E. Main St.