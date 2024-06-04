2 arrested after theft at vacant home in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a vacant home in Kings County and committing theft, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the area of 23rd Avenue and Grangeville Avenue regarding a vehicle entering the property of a vacant residence.

Sheriff’s officials say as deputies responded, the caller updated dispatch that the vehicle, believed to be an older model Cadillac sedan, was now leaving northbound on 23rd Avenue before making an eastbound turn onto Fairfax Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies say they spotted the Cadillac near 22nd Avenue and Fremont Avenue. They conducted a traffic stop and contacted the three occupants of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Pablo Chavez and the front passenger was identified as Irvin Rodriguez. A woman in that rear seat was later determined not to be involved and was released.

As deputies were speaking to the trio, they said they noticed several items that appeared to have been removed from a storage-type setting given the large quantity of dust and cobwebs settled on them. Pablo and Irvin were also covered in dust and cobwebs.

Deputies continued speaking with the group while another deputy responded to the home in question. The deputy discovered a shed at the rear of the property, which officials say had been forcefully broken into and items could be seen missing in the dusty floors and counters -items that matched those found inside the Cadillac.

Sheriff’s officials say they also discovered a metal pry bar along with a box of live shotgun shells in the vehicle. The pry bar had paint transfer and indents which matched those left behind on the pried door to the shed.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pablo and Irvin were booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, and felon in possession of ammunition as both are convicted felons.

The property was returned to its owner.

