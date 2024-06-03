2 arrested after string of robberies in southern Tulare Co.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested upon investigation of several burglaries that have occurred in Porterville since February, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 8, deputies say they called out to a farm shop in the 11900 block of Road 248 in Porterville for a burglary. There they learned suspects forced their way in and took two ATVs and multiple power tools.

Investigators say over the next three months, similar burglaries were reported with multiple ATVs, trailers, tools, and about $60,000 of agricultural chemicals stolen.

Detectives identified 45-year-old Rafael Lopez of Terra Bella as a suspect in at least three of the burglaries.

Then on May 29, deputies tracked down Lopez at a property on Road 248 where they found two ATVs that matched the descriptions of four that were stolen during a newly reported burglary. After the ATVs were confirmed to be stolen, Lopez was arrested for his participation in the burglaries.

While on the property, investigators say they also arrested 41-year-old Paulo Lima of Terra Bella who was charged under suspicion of possession of stolen property.

That same day, detectives report a warrant was served at a property associated with Lopez where they found two additional ATVs, a trailer, various tools, and chemicals related to additional burglaries.

Deputies say Lopez is suspected of being involved in at least eight burglaries throughout southern Tulare County since February, including Porterville.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Crimes Unit at 559-733-6218.

