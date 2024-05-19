2 arrested after stealing lumber in Lincolnton, deputies say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
Trail camera photos helped identified suspect involved in theft of lumber in Lincolnton.

It happened on Thursday after deputies got a call from the owner of the construction company that a white truck was stealing lumber from the home under construction on Null Road.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers found 110 pieces of lumber stolen, coming in at a value of $1,500.

William Christopher Goins, 48, was charged with felony larceny. Kimberly Bivens, 49, Road was charged with felony larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia, a release said.

Bivens was given a $5,500 bond, while Goins was not given a bond.

