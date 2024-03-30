2 arrested for stabbing that stemmed from neighbor argument, deputies say

Two people were arrested for a stabbing in Rowan County that allegedly started from an ongoing argument between neighbors.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday night in the town of Woodleaf.

According to deputies, someone fired a shotgun and a handgun in the area but nobody was hurt.

Investigators say 26-year-old Michael Dillion Lovell was treated at a hospital for serious injuries after he was stabbed in the neck and the back. A woman was also hurt after they said she was hit on the head with a bat.

Both are expected to be OK.

Lovell and 28-year-old Makenzie Annette Stephens were arrested. Lovell was charged with felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill of officer and misdemeanor affray (fighting).

Stephens was charged with felony assault with deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious injury.

