2 arrested after robbing pizza delivery driver on MSU campus

EAST LANSING — Two men were arrested early Thursday by Michigan State University police in connection with an armed robbery on outside Snyder Hall.

MSU Department of Police and Public Safety officers were dispatched to the area outside of Snyder Hall, between Grand River Avenue and the Red Cedar River, after a reported robbery at about 12:15 a.m., DPPS said in a post on X.

"A pizza delivery driver was approached by two males outside the building," the post said. "One of the males displayed a handgun and demanded his wallet and the pizza. The victim was physically assaulted by one of the suspects and sustained minor injuries."

The suspects, both men, fled south along Bogue Street. DPPS said officers set up a perimeter and used a K9 to track the pair. One suspect was located and was arrested, police said in an MSU alert at 1:07 a.m.

While the second suspect initially escaped, in an update about 3:30 a.m. on X, DPPS said "due to a quick investigation by responding officers, the second suspect was arrested by MSU police officers around 2 a.m. and is also in custody."

No information about the suspects was provided. Police did not immediately say when they anticipate them to be arraigned or what charges they will face.

The East Lansing Police Department, the Meridian Township Police Department, and Ingham County 911 assisted MSU police with the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information contact MSU Police and Public Safety at 517-355-2221.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU armed robbery of pizza delivery driver results in 2 arrests