2 arrested after retail theft at Home Depot in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend after allegedly stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise at Home Depot, Hobby Lobby, and Harbor Freight in Hanford, the Hanford Police Department said.

Officers say they got a call from Home Depot in Hanford around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding a man and a woman stealing tools from the store. The suspects fled in a white BMW with paper plates.

Upon arrival, investigators say they located the vehicle leaving the store and performed an enforcement stop on Greenfield Avenue and 12th Avenue. Officers contacted the driver, 39-year-old Luis Martinez, and the passenger, 38-year-old Mandy Mares, both Fresno residents.

According to detectives, both subjects were detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The property from Home Depot was located and recovered.

Along with the Home Depot property, officers say they located thousands of dollars worth of property from Harbor Freight and Hobby Lobby. Both subjects were arrested and booked in the Kings County Jail on suspicion of retail theft.

According to the Hanford Police Department, the total value of stolen property was $2,067.02. Martinez was also found to have a suspended license for a prior DUI, and the vehicle was impounded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.