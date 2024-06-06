2 arrested after probation compliance check in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after officers found firearms and cocaine during a probation compliance check, the Visalia Police Department said.

On Wednesday, the police say their Narcotics Unit and the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a probation compliance check in the 1400 block of East Douglas Avenue.

During the compliance check, officers say they found firearms, ammunition, and a small quantity of cocaine inside the home.

Police say 21-year-old convicted felon Jerron Johnson was arrested under suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition, and 27-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was arrested under suspicion of possession of narcotics while in possession of a firearm.

