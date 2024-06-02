2 arrested after police find stolen trailer, drugs in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people from Nashville were taken into custody after members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department reportedly found them in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as various drugs.

Authorities said the two suspects drove into Mt. Juliet overnight with a U-Haul trailer that was stolen from the city on May 24.

According to officials, Mt. Juliet’s Guardian Shield license plate recognition program alerted officers, who quickly intercepted the pair on Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road. In addition to the trailer, the suspects allegedly had methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana in their possession.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was arrested on a full extradition warrant from the Tennessee Department of Correction for a parole violation, a Nashville warrant for a probation violation, and unlawful drug possession. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was charged with burglary and unlawful drug possession.

“MJ’s officers continue to work hard to ensure criminals are not successful in our community,” the police department posted on social media on Sunday, June 2.

No additional details have been released about this overnight incident, including the identities of those arrested.

