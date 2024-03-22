2 arrested for organized retail theft at Walgreens, Safeway in Los Gatos

(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday for organized retail theft at Walgreens and Safeway stores in Los Gatos, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said. Just before 5 p.m. at the Walgreens on 423 N Santa Cruz Ave., police were notified of two subjects stealing from the store.

Officers arrived within minutes and were able to detain the suspects before they entered their getaway vehicle, according to police. It was also discovered that the suspects had also stolen from a nearby Safeway minutes before the Walgreens theft.

An outside view of the Walgreens where two subjects were caught stealing inside the store on Wednesday, March 20, police say (Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department).

The amount of merchandise the suspects allegedly stole is unknown at this time. Both were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The Safeway is located at 470 N Santa Cruz Ave. and is about a five-minute walk from Walgreens.

