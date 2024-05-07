2 arrested in North Carolina after deadly shooting in Clover, S.C.

Detectives in York County say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week in Clover.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that Mitchell Strickland, 38, was arrested in Randolph County, North Carolina. He’s accused of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Another suspect, 32-year-old Shelby Jeanette Strickland, was arrested for accessory after the fact of a murder.

The pair were arrested after a shooting that killed 51-year-old Stephen Roger Stowe of Clover, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities didn’t say how the Stricklands are related.

Investigators say the shooting happened on May 3 after an argument between the victim and the suspects. The victim was shot on Enon Church Road in Clover.

YCSO says both of the Stricklands were held in the Randolph County Detention Center and awaiting extradition to York County as of Tuesday.

No other details have been released at this time.

