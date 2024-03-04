2 arrested with meth and ‘trafficking amount’ of fentanyl in North Georgia

Deputies arrested two people and seized drugs from a home in Walker County last week.

On Monday, Feb. 26, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 10 Reece Street in Rossville near the border of Georgia and Tennessee.

Inside the home were Katelyn Christina Cox, 32, and Sean William King, 33.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Agents seized what they call a “trafficking amount” of fentanyl as well as methamphetamine and several methadone pills.

Both Cox and King were charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule II drug.

King also had a warrant through Catoosa County for failure to appear.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: