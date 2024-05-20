2 arrested after man fatally shot in front of his children in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after a man was shot in front of his two young children in Fresno – and later died in the hospital, according to police.

Officers say the victim, 44-year-old David Holliman was shot on April 17 at around 11 p.m. in the area of Fairmont Avenue and Holt Avenue. Officers were alerted to the scene by a 15-round ShotSpotter report and responded to find the 44-year-old victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno and later passed away.

44-year-old David Holliman (image provided by the Fresno Police Department)

Investigators say Holliman was in the vehicle with his girlfriend and two children, ages eight and four, and the two suspects approached the vehicle and started shooting into it. None of the others in the vehicle were struck by the gunfire. Holliman passed away ten days after the shooting on April 27.

The suspects in the shooting have been identified as 20-year-old Lesean Bradshaw and 21-year-old Terrance Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested following a search warrant last week and Bradshaw was already inside Fresno County Jail, officers say.

20-year-old Lesean Bradshaw and 21-year-old Terrance Gonzalez

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452.

