2 arrested after Lubbock police chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash

A man and woman were arrested and face multiple charges following a pursuit and crash in a stolen vehicle late Sunday in north Lubbock.At 8:54 p.m. Sunday, a Lubbock police officer attempted to stop a SUV that was reported stolen, driven by 31-year-old Paul Bolanos, in the 600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to a statement from LPD. Bolanos allegedly refused to stop the vehicle, prompting the responding officer to initiate a pursuit.Police say Bolanos was driving at a high rate of speed as he traveled west on the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway. The pursuit continued north onto Buddy Holly Avenue before Bolanos lost control of the vehicle and rolled over in the 1200 block of Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Bolanos exited the vehicle and ran off. After a short foot pursuit, Bolanos was safely taken into custody.A single passenger, 19-year-old Samantha Hernandez, was also taken into custody.Bolanos suffered minor injuries, and Hernandez suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported by Lubbock police to University Medical Center.After Bolanos and Hernandez were released from the hospital, both were booked into theLubbock County Detention Center. Bolanos is charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading in a Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Possession of Illegal Drugs and an unrelated warrant. Hernandez is charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Illegal Drugs and unrelated warrants.The Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene following the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 charged after Lubbock police chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash