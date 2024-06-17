2 arrested on kidnapping charges in Sioux Falls

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they're still investigating a strange incident that led to two people being arrested for kidnapping during the weekend.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said authorities were called just before 10 p.m. Saturday by a woman, who said she and a man had been riding on a motorcycle when they noticed a car following them.

After about 10 minutes, the man and woman pulled into a parking lot near West 8th Street and North Dakota Avenue, where several people got out of the car, grabbed the man and forced him into the car at gunpoint, Clemens said.

The woman was able to run away and call for help, and authorities eventually found the car near South Lyndale Avenue and West 12th Street with several people inside, including the man who had been taken.

Clemens said it seemed that the people in the car and the man knew each other, and that they had taken him out of town and assaulted him, leading to minor injuries. Why they did this wasn't clear, Clemens said, adding the victim "didn't seem overly concerned by this."

Some of the people involved were juveniles, whose names cannot be released, but Dani White, 19, and Danica Emahazien, 20, were arrested on kidnapping charges.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 2 arrested over weekend on kidnapping charges in Sioux Falls