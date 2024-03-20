2 arrested for Kennewick shooting that was reported as a stabbing

Two people were arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting in Kennewick that was initially believed to be a stabbing.

Crystal Fannin, 41, and Ryan Hubbs, 32, were taken into custody Tuesday after detectives and the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team surrounded two homes, according to a news release from Kennewick police.

They are both suspected of first-degree assault, but as of 4:30 p.m. hadn’t been booked into the Benton County jail.

Detectives and SWAT surrounded a home on the 2000 block of 21st Place where Fannin was, and Hubbs was picked up about an hour later at a home near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Wilson Street, Commander Isaac Merkl told the Tri-City Herald.

They both surrendered peacefully.

Many of the details about the 3 a.m. shooting on the 2100 block of West 21st Place remain under investigation, Merkl said.

Investigators were called in after the victim was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with what was initially thought to be a stab wound. Doctors soon realized he had been shot rather than stabbed.

It’s not clear at this point whether other people were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and refer to case 24-19471. You can also submit an anonymous tip to www.kpdtips.com.