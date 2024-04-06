2 arrested, including teen, in Allegheny County car break-in investigation

The Allegheny County Police Department has arrested two people in an investigation into car break-ins in two communities.

ACPD says overnight Saturday, Bellevue Police and Ross Township Police requested investigative assistance for reports of males illegally entering vehicles.

Detectives learned one instance happened around 12:30 a.m. on Clarion Avenue in Ross Township. Police say a woman heard voices outside and saw three people going through her car. One of them, later identified as Zymon Campbell, pointed a handgun at the woman and told her to go back inside, police say.

Then, around 3 a.m., officers were sent to Laurel Avenue in Bellevue for a report of two people trying to enter parked vehicles. When police approached the suspects, they ran.

ACPD says a firearm was discharged by one of the suspects as he tried to scale a fence. He was taken into custody soon after.

The second person who ran, later determined to be Campbell, was also detained. Police found out he had a loaded magazine with .45 caliber ammunition. Two guns were recovered during the investigation.

Cambell is facing several charges, including simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license. Police say the other suspect is a 17-year-old male and his charges will be handled through juvenile court.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3rd body recovered from collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge 2 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $300K sold in local counties Man dies after being shot multiple times near UPMC McKeesport VIDEO: Local dam reopens, releases water after area flooding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts