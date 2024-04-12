2 arrested in Fresno in Selma mail theft investigation

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno individuals have been arrested in Fresno after an investigation of mail theft in Selma, the Selma Police Department announced.

Officers say they, in conjunction with the Fresno County Adult Compliance Team, the Fresno Police Department, and the United States Postal Service served a search warrant on the 5300 block of E Grove Ave. in Fresno on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is related to a rash of mail thefts that occurred over the past several weeks. During the service of the search warrant, they located numerous mail theft-related items from multiple cities.

Detectives say they identified the suspects as 42-year-old Thomas Vang and 45-year-old Kou Vang, both of Fresno, and they were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of multiple mail theft-related charges and possession of burglary tools.

