2 arrested for felony shoplifting in Gwinnett Co., had 6 outstanding warrants between them

Two women have been arrested for felony shoplifting and six other warrants in Gwinnett County.

On May 8, officers responded to the Target store in Buford located at 3205 Woodward Crossing Blvd. for a shoplifting call.

Police say the two women, Demesha Latoya Brown 30, of Decatur, and Angelique Breshawn Reddick-Gautam, 30, of Atlanta were suspected of shoplifting that day and also several weeks prior.

The two had six outstanding warrants combined from other jurisdictions ranging from shoplifting to retail property fencing.

They were arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

After their interview, they were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail

Brown was charged with felony theft by shoplifting and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Reddick-Gautam was charged with felony theft by shoplifting, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Detectives are still reviewing other evidence and more charges might be added in the future.

