2 arrested, drugs and guns seized in multi-agency response to Lubbock home

Two people were arrested while drugs and guns were seized as part of a multi-agency response on a search warrant Friday at a central Lubbock home.

Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division along with Texas Highway Patrol troopers and Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant shortly before noon Friday at a home near 15th Street and Avenue X, according to a statement from the DPS.

Law enforcement officials, including Texas Department of Public Safety investigators, responded to a home near 15th Street and Avenue X on Friday while executing a warranted search Friday, March 15 in central Lubbock.

During a search of the residence, methamphetamines, marijuana, and firearms were located and seized. Two individuals - 47-year-old Jason Lee Garza and 36-year-old Maegen Michele Gomez of Lubbock - were taken into custody from the residence, and both were charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Gomez also had active warrants for her arrest for violation of probation for possession of controlled substance and traffic citations, according to the DPS. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 arrested; drugs, guns seized during warranted search at Lubbock home