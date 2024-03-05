2 arrested for drug trafficking: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after officers found drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Mobile police.

A news release from the Mobile Police Department said officers initiated a traffic stop at Highway 90 and Hamilton Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers allegedly witnessed the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Willie James Junior Robinson, toss a clear bag of drugs once he was outside of the car. Other drugs reportedly were also found in the car.

Robinson, along with the passenger in the car, later identified as 30-year-old Tiria Shanquel Artimeise Davis, were arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

Both are charged with drug trafficking. This is an ongoing investigation.

