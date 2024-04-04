2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Deputies arrested Joel Daniel Davis, 44, for gross misdemeanor domestic assault at 3:39 a.m. Thursday at 74538 165th St. in Albert Lea.

Police arrested Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 29, for domestic assault at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday at 911 S. Newton Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Tanya Ann Keyes Herbst for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Ulstad Avenue and Ramsey Street.

Furniture reported stolen

Police received a report of furniture stolen from a rental property at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday at 702 Pillsbury Ave.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday from the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea of a dog bite that had occurred at 110 Thompson Lane.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday at 1147 S. Broadway.